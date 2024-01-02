The Los Angeles Kings' upcoming game versus the Toronto Maple Leafs is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Vladislav Gavrikov light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Vladislav Gavrikov score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Gavrikov stats and insights

Gavrikov has scored in three of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (one shot).

Gavrikov has zero points on the power play.

Gavrikov's shooting percentage is 8.6%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Gavrikov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:32 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:29 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:02 Home W 5-1 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 6:36 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 OT 12/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 21:31 Away W 4-0 12/5/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 19:55 Away W 4-3 OT 12/3/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 21:08 Home W 4-1 11/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 2-1 11/25/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:16 Home W 4-0

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

