The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore among them, face the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. If you'd like to wager on Moore's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Trevor Moore vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore's plus-minus this season, in 17:26 per game on the ice, is +11.

Moore has a goal in 14 games this year out of 33 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Moore has a point in 20 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points five times.

Moore has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Moore's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 58.8% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Moore going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Moore Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 26 Points 1 17 Goals 0 9 Assists 1

