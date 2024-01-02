Quinton Byfield will be on the ice when the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs play on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, starting at 10:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Byfield interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Quinton Byfield vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Byfield Season Stats Insights

Byfield's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:18 per game on the ice, is +15.

In Byfield's 33 games played this season he's scored in seven of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 18 of 33 games this year, Byfield has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In 13 of 33 games this season, Byfield has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Byfield's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Byfield has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Byfield Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 2 26 Points 2 10 Goals 0 16 Assists 2

