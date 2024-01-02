Should you wager on Quinton Byfield to find the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Byfield stats and insights

Byfield has scored in seven of 33 games this season, and had multiple goals in three of those games.

He has not scored versus the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Byfield has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 117 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Byfield recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 17:26 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:10 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 2 2 0 14:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:33 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:40 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 16:09 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 1 0 1 17:39 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:15 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 18:16 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.