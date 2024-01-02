Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Los Angeles Kings will play the Toronto Maple Leafs at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. Prop bets for Dubois in that upcoming Kings-Maple Leafs matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Dubois Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Dubois has averaged 15:56 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

Dubois has scored a goal in six of 33 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dubois has a point in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In six of 33 games this season, Dubois has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Dubois hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Dubois has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dubois Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are allowing 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 14 Points 2 7 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

