The Los Angeles Kings, with Phillip Danault, are in action Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Danault are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Phillip Danault vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Danault Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Danault has averaged 17:27 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +7.

In six of 33 games this year, Danault has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Danault has a point in 16 of 33 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In 12 of 33 games this season, Danault has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Danault's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Danault Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 20 Points 2 7 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.