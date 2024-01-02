When the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through 33 games this season.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:28 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:36 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 20:54 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 22:37 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:05 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:47 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:34 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:21 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:51 Away L 3-2 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.