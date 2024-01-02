Will Matt Roy Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 2?
When the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matt Roy score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Roy stats and insights
- Roy is yet to score through 33 games this season.
- He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).
- Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Roy recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|19:28
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|20:54
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:37
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:34
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:21
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|21:44
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:51
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
