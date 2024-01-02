Player prop betting options for Anze Kopitar, William Nylander and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)

Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 34 points. He has 14 goals and 20 assists this season.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 0 0 0 1 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 2 2 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 2

Adrian Kempe Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 33 games, with 12 goals and 21 assists.

Kempe Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 1 2 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 2 0 2 4 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 5

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Oilers Dec. 30 1 0 1 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 vs. Flames Dec. 23 0 0 0 2 vs. Kraken Dec. 20 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Nylander has recorded 17 goals and 31 assists in 34 games for Toronto, good for 48 points.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 2 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 4 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 1 2 3 2 at Sabres Dec. 21 0 1 1 6

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Auston Matthews has racked up 44 points this season, with 29 goals and 15 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Hurricanes Dec. 30 0 0 0 5 at Blue Jackets Dec. 29 1 1 2 4 vs. Senators Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Blue Jackets Dec. 23 2 1 3 5 at Sabres Dec. 21 1 0 1 1

