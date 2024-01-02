Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Maple Leafs on January 2, 2024
Player prop betting options for Anze Kopitar, William Nylander and others are available in the Los Angeles Kings-Toronto Maple Leafs matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, starting at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -161)
Kopitar is Los Angeles' top contributor with 34 points. He has 14 goals and 20 assists this season.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|2
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Adrian Kempe is another of Los Angeles' top contributors through 33 games, with 12 goals and 21 assists.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|5
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
Kevin Fiala has eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Dec. 30
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 27
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Flames
|Dec. 23
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Dec. 20
|0
|0
|0
|1
NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs
William Nylander Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Nylander has recorded 17 goals and 31 assists in 34 games for Toronto, good for 48 points.
Nylander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|0
|1
|1
|6
Auston Matthews Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Auston Matthews has racked up 44 points this season, with 29 goals and 15 assists.
Matthews Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|Dec. 30
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 29
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 27
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Dec. 23
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Sabres
|Dec. 21
|1
|0
|1
|1
