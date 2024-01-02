Kings vs. Maple Leafs: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:46 AM HST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-7), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-130)
|Maple Leafs (+110)
|6.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been favored on the moneyline 24 times this season, and have finished 16-8 in those games.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 15-5 record (winning 75.0% of its games).
- The Kings have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Los Angeles' 33 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.
Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info
Kings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|115 (14th)
|Goals
|120 (10th)
|77 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|117 (22nd)
|22 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|26 (13th)
|14 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|23 (18th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- Los Angeles is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.
- In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.
- The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.
- In the past 10 games, the Kings have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Kings' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 115 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Kings are the strongest unit in league action, conceding 77 total goals (just 2.3 per game).
- The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +38 this season.
