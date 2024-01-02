The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-7), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-130) Maple Leafs (+110) 6.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been favored on the moneyline 24 times this season, and have finished 16-8 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -130 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 15-5 record (winning 75.0% of its games).

The Kings have a 56.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Los Angeles' 33 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6.5 goals 11 times.

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Maple Leafs Total (Rank) 115 (14th) Goals 120 (10th) 77 (1st) Goals Allowed 117 (22nd) 22 (20th) Power Play Goals 26 (13th) 14 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 23 (18th)

Kings Advanced Stats

Los Angeles is 3-7-0 against the spread, and 4-4-2 overall, in its last 10 games.

In Los Angeles' past 10 contests, it went over twice.

The Kings have had an average of 6.1 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.4 fewer than this game's over/under.

In the past 10 games, the Kings have scored 2.2 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Kings' 3.5 average goals per game add up to 115 total, which makes them the 14th-ranked scoring team in the league.

On defense, the Kings are the strongest unit in league action, conceding 77 total goals (just 2.3 per game).

The team has the league's second-best goal differential at +38 this season.

