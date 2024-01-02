Kevin Fiala and Mitchell Marner are two of the most exciting players to watch when the Los Angeles Kings play the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Favorite: Kings (-135)

Kings (-135) Total: 6.5

6.5 TV: ESPN+,Hulu

Kings Players to Watch

Anze Kopitar has been a major player for Los Angeles this season, collecting 34 points in 33 games.

Adrian Kempe has picked up 33 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 21 assists.

Fiala has posted eight goals and 23 assists for Los Angeles.

Pheonix Copley (4-1-2) has a goals against average of 3.2 on the season. His .870% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is a key offensive option for Toronto, with 48 points this season, as he has recorded 17 goals and 31 assists in 34 games.

Auston Matthews' 44 points this season, including 29 goals and 15 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Toronto.

This season, Toronto's Marner has 37 points, courtesy of 14 goals (third on team) and 23 assists (second).

In the crease, Martin Jones has a 4-3-0 record this season, with a .915 save percentage (14th in the league). In 8 games, he has 195 saves, and has conceded 18 goals (2.7 goals against average).

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.53 6th 1st 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 1st 34 Shots 32.5 6th 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 20th 19.3% Power Play % 25.74% 6th 1st 86.54% Penalty Kill % 77.67% 23rd

