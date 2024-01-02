The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5) host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-7), who have dropped three straight, on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

The Kings have put up a 4-4-2 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 26 goals while giving up 25 in that time. On the power play, 35 opportunities have resulted in six goals (17.1% conversion rate).

Ahead of this matchup, here's who we project to emerge victorious in Tuesday's hockey action.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this game predicts a final score of Kings 4, Maple Leafs 2.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-135)

Kings (-135) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings (20-8-5 overall) have a 2-5-7 record in matchups that have gone to overtime.

Los Angeles has 10 points (4-3-2) in the nine games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the three games this season the Kings recorded only one goal, they lost every time.

Los Angeles has scored a pair of goals in nine games this season (2-5-2 record, six points).

The Kings are 18-0-3 in the 21 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 39 points).

In the 16 games when Los Angeles has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 24 points after finishing 11-3-2.

In the 25 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 14-6-5 (33 points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents in seven games, going 5-2-0 to register 10 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Maple Leafs AVG Maple Leafs Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.53 6th 1st 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.44 24th 1st 34 Shots 32.5 6th 2nd 26.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 23rd 20th 19.3% Power Play % 25.74% 6th 1st 86.54% Penalty Kill % 77.67% 23rd

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

