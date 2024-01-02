The Los Angeles Kings (20-8-5) are favorites when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs (17-10-7) on Tuesday, January 2 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Kings are -135 on the moneyline to win, while the Maple Leafs have +115 moneyline odds.

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Betting Trends

Los Angeles and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 11 of 33 games this season.

The Kings have been victorious in 16 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

The Maple Leafs have been the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent in one of those games.

Los Angeles is 14-5 (winning 73.7% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Toronto has had moneyline odds of +115 or longer once this season and won that game.

Kings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-4-2 3-7 2-7-1 6.1 2.60 2.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-4-2 2.60 2.50 6 17.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 4-6 7-3-0 6.6 4.00 3.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 4.00 3.80 9 31.0% Record as ML Favorite 4-5 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 7 Record as ML Favorite 1-5 Record as ML Underdog 1-2 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

