The Los Angeles Kings will host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, January 2, with the Maple Leafs having lost three consecutive games.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Maple Leafs Additional Info

Kings vs. Maple Leafs Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/31/2023 Maple Leafs Kings 4-1 LA

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 77 total goals (just 2.3 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Kings rank 14th in the NHL with 115 goals scored (3.5 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Kings are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Anze Kopitar 33 14 20 34 11 13 57.8% Adrian Kempe 33 12 21 33 9 13 50% Kevin Fiala 33 8 23 31 24 14 22.2% Quinton Byfield 33 10 16 26 2 18 35.7% Trevor Moore 33 17 9 26 12 14 30.4%

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs concede 3.4 goals per game (117 in total), 22nd in the league.

With 120 goals (3.5 per game), the Maple Leafs have the league's 10th-best offense.

In their past 10 games, the Maple Leafs are 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have allowed 38 goals (3.8 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged four goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players