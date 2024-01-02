Kevin Fiala will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Fiala's props? Here is some information to help you.

Kevin Fiala vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -189)

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Fiala has averaged 17:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of 0.

Fiala has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 22 of 33 games this season, Fiala has recorded a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 33 games this year, Fiala has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Fiala hits the over on his points over/under is 65.4%, based on the odds.

Fiala has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fiala Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 31 Points 3 8 Goals 1 23 Assists 2

