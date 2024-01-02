Will Kevin Fiala Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on January 2?
In the upcoming matchup versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we count on Kevin Fiala to find the back of the net for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.
Will Kevin Fiala score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Fiala stats and insights
- Fiala has scored in seven of 33 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken four of them.
- On the power play, Fiala has accumulated two goals and 10 assists.
- He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.4% of them.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Fiala recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/30/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|17:40
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|12/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|13:18
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/23/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/20/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 2-1
|12/19/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|17:33
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/16/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|19:21
|Away
|W 3-2 SO
|12/13/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|19:30
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/10/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|16:16
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
