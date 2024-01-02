When the Los Angeles Kings square off against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, will Jordan Spence light the lamp? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through 32 games this season.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (zero shots).

Spence has picked up two assists on the power play.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have two shutouts, and they average 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Spence recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:49 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:23 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 1 0 1 11:39 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:38 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:12 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 18:10 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:57 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:28 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 10:29 Away L 3-2 OT

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

