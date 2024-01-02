The Los Angeles Kings, including Drew Doughty, are in action Tuesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Crypto.com Arena, with the puck dropping at 10:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Doughty available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Drew Doughty vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty's plus-minus rating this season, in 26:00 per game on the ice, is +14.

Doughty has netted a goal in a game six times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Doughty has a point in 15 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Doughty has had an assist in a game 10 times this year over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Doughty's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Doughty going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Doughty Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 19 Points 0 7 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

