On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings square off with the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Carl Grundstrom going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Carl Grundstrom score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Grundstrom stats and insights

Grundstrom has scored in seven of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Maple Leafs this season in one game (two shots).

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Grundstrom recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 11:37 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 10:16 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 15:18 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:33 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:20 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:28 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:24 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:52 Away L 3-2 OT

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

