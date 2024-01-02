In the upcoming tilt versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Blake Lizotte to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Blake Lizotte score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Lizotte stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Lizotte has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted zero shots in one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, but has not scored.

Lizotte has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 20.3 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Lizotte recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 8:46 Home L 3-2 SO 12/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:00 Away L 3-2 12/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:43 Home W 5-1 12/23/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:44 Home W 5-3 12/20/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 9:25 Home L 2-1 12/19/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 12:23 Away W 4-1 12/16/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 11:33 Away W 3-2 SO 12/13/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Home L 5-2 12/10/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:40 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 3-2 OT

Kings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

