The Los Angeles Kings, Arthur Kaliyev included, will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kaliyev's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Arthur Kaliyev vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +280)

Kaliyev Season Stats Insights

Kaliyev has averaged 12:24 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +5).

In six of 30 games this year, Kaliyev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 12 of 30 games this season, Kaliyev has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Kaliyev has an assist in eight of 30 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 41.7% that Kaliyev goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kaliyev going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 26.3%.

Kaliyev Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have conceded 117 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 22nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 30 Games 3 14 Points 1 6 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

