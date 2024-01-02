Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to wager on Kopitar's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

Anze Kopitar vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Kopitar Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kopitar has averaged 19:23 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +17.

Kopitar has scored a goal in 13 of 33 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In 25 of 33 games this season, Kopitar has registered a point, and eight of those games included multiple points.

Kopitar has had an assist in a game 17 times this season over 33 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Kopitar's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Kopitar has an implied probability of 45.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Kopitar Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 15th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 34 Points 3 14 Goals 0 20 Assists 3

