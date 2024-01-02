Adrian Kempe will be in action when the Los Angeles Kings and Toronto Maple Leafs play at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Kempe's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adrian Kempe vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kempe Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Kempe has averaged 18:32 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +17.

In 11 of 33 games this season, Kempe has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Kempe has a point in 23 games this year (out of 33), including multiple points 10 times.

In 17 of 33 games this season, Kempe has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Kempe goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kempe going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 45.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kempe Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 117 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 3 33 Points 2 12 Goals 2 21 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.