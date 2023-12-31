The Las Vegas Raiders and the Indianapolis Colts are slated to square off in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Zamir White score a touchdown in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent statistics and trends.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think White will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zamir White score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a TD)

White has 59 carries for 268 yards (24.4 yards per game) and one touchdown.

White has also tacked on nine catches for 54 yards (4.9 per game).

White has one rushing touchdown in 11 games.

Zamir White Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 2 0 1 5 0 Week 2 @Bills 4 22 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Chargers 3 15 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 0 2 7 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 0 3 26 0 Week 9 Giants 4 -2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Jets 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 0 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Vikings 2 8 0 0 0 0 Week 15 Chargers 17 69 1 3 16 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 22 145 0 0 0 0

Rep Zamir White with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.