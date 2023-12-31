Should you wager on Zach Charbonnet hitting paydirt in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 17 matchup versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Seahawks vs Steelers Anytime TD Bets

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Charbonnet has piled up 428 rushing yards (30.6 per game) on 101 attempts with one touchdown.

Charbonnet has added 26 catches for 142 yards (10.1 per game).

Charbonnet has had one game with a rushing TD.

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0 Week 8 Browns 5 53 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Ravens 4 8 0 1 5 0 Week 10 Commanders 6 44 0 4 18 0 Week 11 @Rams 15 47 0 6 22 0 Week 12 49ers 14 47 0 4 11 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 19 60 1 1 39 0 Week 14 @49ers 9 44 0 1 4 0 Week 15 Eagles 4 16 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 2 0 0 1 -4 0

