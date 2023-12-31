The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Urho Vaakanainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen stats and insights

Vaakanainen is yet to score through 27 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).

Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Vaakanainen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:33 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:05 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:45 Home L 3-2 12/18/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:20 Away W 4-3 12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:45 Away W 5-1 12/15/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:32 Away L 5-1 12/13/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 16:41 Away L 4-3 12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:47 Home L 4-2 12/2/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:33 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 3-1

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

