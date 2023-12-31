Will Urho Vaakanainen Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 31?
The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Urho Vaakanainen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2200 (Bet $10 to win $220.00 if he scores a goal)
Vaakanainen stats and insights
- Vaakanainen is yet to score through 27 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (zero shots).
- Vaakanainen has zero points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.
Vaakanainen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:33
|Home
|L 2-0
|12/27/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|19:05
|Home
|W 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/18/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:20
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/17/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 5-1
|12/15/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:32
|Away
|L 5-1
|12/13/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:41
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/10/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:47
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|16:33
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 3-1
Ducks vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
