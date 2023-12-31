Two streaking squads hit the court when the UConn Huskies (9-3) host the Marquette Golden Eagles (12-0) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET. The Huskies are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Golden Eagles, victors in 12 in a row.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut TV: SNY

UConn vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Golden Eagles' 80.9 points per game are 18.6 more points than the 62.3 the Huskies allow.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Marquette is 12-0.

UConn is 9-2 when it allows fewer than 80.9 points.

The 81.8 points per game the Huskies put up are 22.8 more points than the Golden Eagles give up (59).

UConn is 9-3 when scoring more than 59 points.

When Marquette allows fewer than 81.8 points, it is 11-0.

The Huskies are making 50.7% of their shots from the field, 12.8% higher than the Golden Eagles allow to opponents (37.9%).

The Golden Eagles' 49.8 shooting percentage from the field is only 12.1 higher than the Huskies have given up.

UConn Leaders

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

17.2 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 55.1 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18) Jordan King: 15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52)

15.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.8 FG%, 42.3 3PT% (22-for-52) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75)

15.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 53.9 FG%, 54.7 3PT% (41-for-75) Frannie Hottinger: 9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)

9.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.2 STL, 48.6 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11) Rose Nkumu: 8.6 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 57.1 FG%, 45.5 3PT% (10-for-22)

Marquette Leaders

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Louisville W 86-62 XL Center 12/18/2023 Butler W 88-62 XL Center 12/20/2023 @ Toronto Metropolitan W 111-34 Mattamy Athletic Centre 12/31/2023 Marquette - XL Center 1/3/2024 @ Creighton - D.J. Sokol Arena 1/7/2024 @ Georgetown - McDonough Gymnasium

Marquette Schedule