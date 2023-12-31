Should you bet on Tyler Lockett getting into the end zone in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 17 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.

Will Tyler Lockett score a touchdown against the Steelers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Lockett's 76 grabs have turned into 813 yards (54.2 per game) and four TDs. He has been targeted on 113 occasions.

Lockett has hauled in a touchdown pass in three of 15 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

Tyler Lockett Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Lions 10 8 59 2 Week 3 Panthers 7 3 34 0 Week 4 @Giants 6 4 54 0 Week 6 @Bengals 8 6 94 0 Week 7 Cardinals 5 4 38 0 Week 8 Browns 9 8 81 1 Week 9 @Ravens 8 3 32 0 Week 10 Commanders 10 8 92 1 Week 11 @Rams 7 5 51 0 Week 12 49ers 5 3 30 0 Week 13 @Cowboys 8 5 47 0 Week 14 @49ers 6 6 89 0 Week 15 Eagles 9 3 21 0 Week 16 @Titans 11 8 81 0

