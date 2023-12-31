Will Tyler Lockett Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tyler Lockett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Seattle Seahawks have a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. If you're looking for Lockett's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Tyler Lockett and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Looking at season stats, Lockett has been targeted 113 times and has 76 catches for 813 yards (10.7 per reception) and four TDs.
Keep an eye on Lockett's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tyler Lockett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Seahawks have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Jake Bobo (LP/knee): 17 Rec; 183 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Noah Fant (DNP/knee): 27 Rec; 355 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- D'Wayne Eskridge (DNP/ribs): 0 Rec
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba (LP/knee): 59 Rec; 602 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Darnell Mooney
- Click Here for Zach Wilson
- Click Here for Adam Thielen
- Click Here for Miles Sanders
- Click Here for Ty Johnson
Seahawks vs. Steelers Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Lockett 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|113
|76
|813
|203
|4
|10.7
Lockett Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|4
|2
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|10
|8
|59
|2
|Week 3
|Panthers
|7
|3
|34
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|6
|4
|54
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|8
|6
|94
|0
|Week 7
|Cardinals
|5
|4
|38
|0
|Week 8
|Browns
|9
|8
|81
|1
|Week 9
|@Ravens
|8
|3
|32
|0
|Week 10
|Commanders
|10
|8
|92
|1
|Week 11
|@Rams
|7
|5
|51
|0
|Week 12
|49ers
|5
|3
|30
|0
|Week 13
|@Cowboys
|8
|5
|47
|0
|Week 14
|@49ers
|6
|6
|89
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|9
|3
|21
|0
|Week 16
|@Titans
|11
|8
|81
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.