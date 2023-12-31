With the Los Angeles Rams squaring off against the New York Giants in Week 17 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Tyler Higbee a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Tyler Higbee score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a TD)

Higbee has put up 433 yards (on 41 catches) with two TDs. He's been targeted 63 times, producing 30.9 yards per game.

Higbee has one game with a touchdown catch this year (out of 14). However, he scored multiple touchdowns in that game.

Tyler Higbee Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 3 3 49 0 Week 2 49ers 7 3 12 0 Week 3 @Bengals 5 5 71 0 Week 4 @Colts 11 5 64 0 Week 5 Eagles 3 2 20 0 Week 6 Cardinals 3 2 18 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 5 45 0 Week 9 @Packers 1 0 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 5 5 29 2 Week 13 Browns 4 2 35 0 Week 15 Commanders 5 4 36 0 Week 16 Saints 3 3 30 0

