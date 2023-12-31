Tyler Higbee has a decent matchup when his Los Angeles Rams play the New York Giants in Week 17 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Giants have conceded 229.7 passing yards per game, 20th in the league.

Higbee has grabbed 41 balls (on 63 targets) for 433 yards (30.9 per game) and two scores so far this season.

Higbee vs. the Giants

Higbee vs the Giants (since 2021): 1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 36 REC YPG / REC TD New York has allowed six opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

19 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Giants this year.

New York has not allowed more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 229.7 passing yards the Giants give up per game makes them the 20th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Giants' defense is ranked 10th in the league with 19 passing TDs allowed so far this season.

Tyler Higbee Receiving Props vs. the Giants

Receiving Yards: 24.5 (-115)

Higbee Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Higbee has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 57.1% of his games (eight of 14).

Higbee has received 12.0% of his team's 525 passing attempts this season (63 targets).

He is averaging 6.9 yards per target (87th in NFL play), picking up 433 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

In one of 14 games this year, Higbee has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.

He has 5.4% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

With five red zone targets, Higbee has been on the receiving end of 6.7% of his team's 75 red zone pass attempts.

Higbee's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 12/21/2023 Week 16 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/3/2023 Week 13 4 TAR / 2 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 5 REC / 29 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

