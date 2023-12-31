Will Tutu Atwell hit paydirt when the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants play in Week 17 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the column below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.

Will Tutu Atwell score a touchdown against the Giants?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Atwell has accumulated a 476-yard year on 37 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 63 occasions, and averages 36.6 yards.

Atwell has three games with a touchdown catch this year (out of 13 played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

Tutu Atwell Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 8 6 119 0 Week 2 49ers 9 7 77 0 Week 3 @Bengals 9 4 50 1 Week 4 @Colts 9 5 24 0 Week 5 Eagles 5 2 9 1 Week 6 Cardinals 1 1 30 0 Week 7 Steelers 2 1 31 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 4 2 21 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 4 13 0 Week 11 Seahawks 3 1 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 3 3 76 0 Week 13 Browns 2 1 9 0 Week 14 @Ravens 1 0 0 0

