Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. There are prop bets for Zegras available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Trevor Zegras vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Zegras Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Zegras has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 15:42 on the ice per game.

Zegras has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Zegras has a point in four games this season through 15 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Zegras has had an assist twice this season in 15 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Zegras has an implied probability of 52.4% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Zegras has an implied probability of 35.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zegras Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 108 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 15 Games 4 4 Points 0 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

