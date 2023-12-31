For people wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Trevor Zegras a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Trevor Zegras score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Zegras stats and insights

Zegras has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Oilers.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Zegras' shooting percentage is 5.3%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have two shutouts, and they average 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Zegras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 18:37 Home L 2-0 12/27/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 15:40 Home W 5-2 12/23/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:32 Home L 3-2 11/7/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 2-0 11/5/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 16:26 Home W 4-2 11/1/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:55 Home W 4-3 OT 10/30/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 4-3 10/28/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:02 Away W 7-4 10/26/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 22:49 Away W 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:26 Away W 3-2 OT

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.