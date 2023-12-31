Seahawks vs. Steelers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) meet at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks and the Steelers.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Lumen Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Seahawks
|3.5
|41
|-185
|+150
Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- Seattle's outings this year have an average total of 44.4, 3.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Seahawks have put together an 8-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Seahawks have won six of their seven games as moneyline favorites this year (85.7%).
- Seattle has a 4-1 record (winning 80% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter.
Pittsburgh Steelers
- The Steelers have played six games this season that finished with a point total above 41 points.
- The average total for Pittsburgh's games this season is 39.1 points, 1.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Steelers have gone 8-7-0 against the spread this season.
- The Steelers have been underdogs in nine games this season and won five (55.6%) of those contests.
- Pittsburgh has played as an underdog of +150 or more once this season and won that game.
Seahawks vs. Steelers Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Seahawks
|21.3
|19
|23.5
|22
|44.4
|8
|15
|Steelers
|17.1
|28
|19.4
|7
|39.1
|6
|15
Seahawks vs. Steelers Betting Insights & Trends
Seahawks
- Seattle has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, over its past three games.
- In its past three contests, Seattle has not gone over the total.
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 32 points this season (2.2 points per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 34 points (2.3 per game).
Steelers
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three contests.
- The Steelers' past three games have all gone over the total.
- The Seahawks have been outscored by 32 points this season (2.2 per game), and opponents of the Steelers have outscored them by 34 points (2.3 per game).
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.4
|43.4
|45.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.1
|24.6
|25.6
|ATS Record
|8-6-1
|3-4-0
|5-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|6-9-0
|4-3-0
|2-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-6
|1-1
|1-5
Steelers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|39.1
|38.3
|40.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|21.1
|21.1
|21.2
|ATS Record
|8-7-0
|5-4-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-10-0
|4-5-0
|1-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-4
|3-2
|2-2
