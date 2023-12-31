How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:00 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
We have more coverage below.
How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV: FOX
Seahawks Insights
- This year, the Seahawks average just 1.9 more points per game (21.3) than the Steelers surrender (19.4).
- The Seahawks average 28.6 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.2).
- Seattle rushes for 90.3 yards per game, 27.2 fewer than the 117.5 Pittsburgh allows per outing.
- The Seahawks have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight fewer than the Steelers have forced (24).
Seahawks Home Performance
- The Seahawks' average points scored at home (22.3) is higher than their overall average (21.3). But their average points conceded at home (23.0) is lower than overall (23.5).
- The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (327.3) is higher than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards allowed at home (356.0) is lower than overall (358.6).
- In home games, Seattle accumulates 217.6 passing yards per game and concedes 237.0. That's less than it gains overall (229.3), and more than it allows (229.0).
- The Seahawks' average yards rushing at home (109.7) is higher than their overall average (90.3). And their average yards allowed at home (119.0) is lower than overall (129.6).
- The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage in home games (33.7%) is lower than their overall average (35.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (49.1%) is higher than overall (46.8%).
Seahawks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|at San Francisco
|L 28-16
|FOX
|12/18/2023
|Philadelphia
|W 20-17
|ABC/ESPN
|12/24/2023
|at Tennessee
|W 20-17
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Pittsburgh
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|at Arizona
|-
|-
