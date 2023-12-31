The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) visit the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) at Lumen Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington TV: FOX

Seahawks Insights

This year, the Seahawks average just 1.9 more points per game (21.3) than the Steelers surrender (19.4).

The Seahawks average 28.6 fewer yards per game (319.6) than the Steelers give up per contest (348.2).

Seattle rushes for 90.3 yards per game, 27.2 fewer than the 117.5 Pittsburgh allows per outing.

The Seahawks have turned the ball over 16 times this season, eight fewer than the Steelers have forced (24).

Seahawks Home Performance

The Seahawks' average points scored at home (22.3) is higher than their overall average (21.3). But their average points conceded at home (23.0) is lower than overall (23.5).

The Seahawks' average yards gained at home (327.3) is higher than their overall average (319.6). But their average yards allowed at home (356.0) is lower than overall (358.6).

In home games, Seattle accumulates 217.6 passing yards per game and concedes 237.0. That's less than it gains overall (229.3), and more than it allows (229.0).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing at home (109.7) is higher than their overall average (90.3). And their average yards allowed at home (119.0) is lower than overall (129.6).

The Seahawks' offensive third-down percentage in home games (33.7%) is lower than their overall average (35.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (49.1%) is higher than overall (46.8%).

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at San Francisco L 28-16 FOX 12/18/2023 Philadelphia W 20-17 ABC/ESPN 12/24/2023 at Tennessee W 20-17 CBS 12/31/2023 Pittsburgh - FOX 1/7/2024 at Arizona - -

