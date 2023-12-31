The Seattle Seahawks (8-7) will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 41 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Seahawks/Steelers game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Seahawks have led after the first quarter in five games, have been behind after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in five games in 2023.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 4.7 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Steelers have been leading after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in seven games, and have been tied after the first quarter in five games .

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Seahawks have won the second quarter four times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.7 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

This year, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games, lost the second quarter in 10 games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.1 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 4.9 points on average in the third quarter (19th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in nine games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 7.5 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Steelers have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games, been outscored in that quarter in six games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Seahawks vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Seahawks have led six times (3-3 in those games), have been behind eight times (4-4), and have been tied one time (1-0).

At the end of the first half, the Steelers have been winning three times and have been behind 12 times.

2nd Half

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in six games this season (6-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in eight games (2-6), and they've been knotted up in the second half in one game (0-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Steelers have won the second half in six games, lost the second half in eight games, and been knotted up in the second half in one game.

