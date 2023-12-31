The Anaheim Ducks, Ryan Strome included, will play the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Strome are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Strome vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Strome has a plus-minus rating of -5, while averaging 15:30 on the ice per game.

Strome has a goal in three of 34 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Strome has a point in 14 games this year (out of 34), including multiple points four times.

Strome has an assist in 12 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Strome goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 34 Games 5 19 Points 2 3 Goals 1 16 Assists 1

