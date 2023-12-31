The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is set for Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ross Johnston light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Ross Johnston score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

  • Johnston is yet to score through 25 games this season.
  • In one game against the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.
  • Johnston has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers are 13th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/29/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:16 Home L 2-0
12/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 6:43 Home W 5-2
12/23/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 3-2
12/18/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 5:49 Away W 4-3
12/17/2023 Devils 0 0 0 5:29 Away W 5-1
12/13/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:10 Away L 4-3
12/10/2023 Jets 0 0 0 4:18 Home L 4-2
12/7/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 7:35 Away L 1-0
11/28/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 9:59 Away L 3-1
11/22/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 7:06 Home L 4-3

Ducks vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

