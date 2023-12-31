The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) and the New York Giants (5-10) square off at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

The betting insights and trends for the Rams and Giants can be seen in this article before you bet on Sunday's matchup.

Rams vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: East Rutherford, New Jersey

East Rutherford, New Jersey Venue: MetLife Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Rams 5.5 43.5 -250 +200

Rams vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Los Angeles Rams

The average point total in Los Angeles' matchups this year is 44.8, 1.3 more points than this game's over/under.

The Rams have covered the spread eight times in 15 games with a set spread.

The Rams are 7-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 87.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

New York Giants

The Giants have played six games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 43.5 points.

New York's matchups this season have a 40.3-point average over/under, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Giants have compiled a 6-8-1 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Giants have won four out of the 14 games, or 28.6%, in which they've been the underdog.

New York has a record of 1-6 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +200 on the moneyline.

Rams vs. Giants Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Rams 23.8 9 22.1 18 44.8 8 15 Giants 14.3 31 24.7 27 40.3 6 15

Rams vs. Giants Betting Insights & Trends

Rams

In its last three contests, Los Angeles has covered the spread each time, and is 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

The Rams have scored a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (an average of 1.7 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by opponents by 157 total points (10.4 per game).

Giants

Over its past three contests, New York has two wins against the spread, and is 2-1 overall.

In their past three contests, the Giants have hit the over twice.

The Rams have put up a total of 25 more points than their opponents this year (1.7 per game), while the Giants have been outscored by 157 points (10.4 per game).

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 45.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 24.8 25.5 24 ATS Record 8-5-2 4-3-1 4-2-1 Over/Under Record 7-8-0 3-5-0 4-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-1 5-1 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 0-2 1-4

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.3 39 41.2 Implied Team Total AVG 24 21.3 25.8 ATS Record 6-8-1 3-2-1 3-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-10-0 1-5-0 4-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-10 3-3 1-7

