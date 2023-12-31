The New York Giants (5-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-7). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the game.

Rams vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Los Angeles Moneyline New York Moneyline BetMGM Rams (-4.5) 43.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Rams (-4.5) 43.5 -215 +180 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Los Angeles vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

Rams vs. Giants Betting Insights

Los Angeles is 8-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The teams have hit the over in seven of Los Angeles' 15 games with a set total.

New York has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

The Giants are 5-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.

New York has played 15 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.

