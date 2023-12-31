Rams vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:31 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The New York Giants (5-10) are 4.5-point underdogs as they enter their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Los Angeles Rams (8-7). The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the game.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Rams can be found in this article before they face the Giants. Before the Giants meet the Rams, here are their betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Rams vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Los Angeles Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Rams (-4.5)
|43.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Rams (-4.5)
|43.5
|-215
|+180
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 17 Odds
Los Angeles vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rams vs. Giants Betting Insights
- Los Angeles is 8-5-2 ATS this season.
- The Rams are unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of Los Angeles' 15 games with a set total.
- New York has six wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.
- The Giants are 5-4 as 4.5-point underdogs or more.
- New York has played 15 games this season, and five of them have gone over the total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.