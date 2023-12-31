The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

In the story below, we lay out all the info you need to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Rams vs. Giants

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Rams Insights

This year, the Rams score just 0.9 fewer points per game (23.8) than the Giants allow (24.7).

The Rams rack up 363.9 yards per game, than the 363.9 the Giants give up per outing.

This season, Los Angeles rushes for 12.1 fewer yards per game (122.1) than New York allows per outing (134.2).

The Rams have turned the ball over 14 times this season, 10 fewer than the Giants have forced (24).

Rams Away Performance

The Rams average fewer points in away games (23.7 per game) than they do overall (23.8), and allow more (24.1 per game) than overall (22.1).

On the road, the Rams pick up fewer yards (359.9 per game) than they do overall (363.9). But they also concede fewer in away games (333.9) than overall (337).

The Rams pick up fewer rushing yards on the road (120.4 per game) than they do overall (122.1), and allow more (111.9 per game) than overall (105.7).

The Rams convert fewer third downs on the road (39.8%) than they do overall (41.4%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs away from home (36.3%) than overall (38.6%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rams Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 at Baltimore L 37-31 FOX 12/17/2023 Washington W 28-20 CBS 12/21/2023 New Orleans W 30-22 Amazon Prime Video 12/31/2023 at New York - FOX 1/7/2024 at San Francisco - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.