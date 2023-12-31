Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (8-7), which currently has seven players listed, as the Rams ready for their matchup with the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM .

Watch the Rams in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

In their most recent outing, the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22.

The Giants' last game was a 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status AJ Jackson OT Thigh Questionable Joseph Noteboom OT Foot Questionable Ernest Jones LB Illness Questionable Aaron Donald DT NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Puka Nacua WR Hip Questionable Brian Allen OL NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson DB Hamstring Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Saquon Barkley RB Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Ben Bredeson OG Quad Limited Participation In Practice Adoree' Jackson CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice A'Shawn Robinson DL Back Did Not Participate In Practice Dexter Lawrence DL Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Rakeem Nunez-Roches DL Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Darren Waller TE Knee Limited Participation In Practice Lawrence Cager TE Groin Doubtful Wan'Dale Robinson WR Quad Questionable Deonte Banks CB Shoulder Questionable Justin Pugh OL Elbow Limited Participation In Practice John Michael Schmitz C Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice

Other Week 17 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the Rams or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rams Season Insights

The Rams are putting up 363.9 yards per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 337 yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.

The Rams are averaging 23.8 points per game offensively this year (ninth in NFL), and they are surrendering 22.1 points per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.

The Rams rank 10th in pass offense (241.9 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (231.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.

Los Angeles is averaging 122.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 13th, allowing 105.7 rushing yards per game.

The Rams have forced 13 total turnovers (30th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 17th-ranked in the NFL.

Rams vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Rams (-6)

Rams (-6) Moneyline: Rams (-275), Giants (+220)

Rams (-275), Giants (+220) Total: 43.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the Rams-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.