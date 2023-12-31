Rams vs. Giants Injury Report — Week 17
Scan the injury report for the Los Angeles Rams (8-7), which currently has seven players listed, as the Rams ready for their matchup with the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM .
In their most recent outing, the Rams beat the New Orleans Saints 30-22.
The Giants' last game was a 33-25 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
Los Angeles Rams Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|AJ Jackson
|OT
|Thigh
|Questionable
|Joseph Noteboom
|OT
|Foot
|Questionable
|Ernest Jones
|LB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Aaron Donald
|DT
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|Hip
|Questionable
|Brian Allen
|OL
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson
|DB
|Hamstring
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New York Giants Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Saquon Barkley
|RB
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Ben Bredeson
|OG
|Quad
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Adoree' Jackson
|CB
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|A'Shawn Robinson
|DL
|Back
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Dexter Lawrence
|DL
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Rakeem Nunez-Roches
|DL
|Knee
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Darren Waller
|TE
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Lawrence Cager
|TE
|Groin
|Doubtful
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Quad
|Questionable
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Shoulder
|Questionable
|Justin Pugh
|OL
|Elbow
|Limited Participation In Practice
|John Michael Schmitz
|C
|Shoulder
|Limited Participation In Practice
Rams vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rams Season Insights
- The Rams are putting up 363.9 yards per game on offense this season (seventh in NFL), and they are allowing 337 yards per game (18th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Rams are averaging 23.8 points per game offensively this year (ninth in NFL), and they are surrendering 22.1 points per game (17th) on the other side of the ball.
- The Rams rank 10th in pass offense (241.9 passing yards per game) and 22nd in pass defense (231.3 passing yards allowed per game) this season.
- Los Angeles is averaging 122.1 rushing yards per game on offense, which ranks them 10th in the NFL. The team's defensive unit ranks 13th, allowing 105.7 rushing yards per game.
- The Rams have forced 13 total turnovers (30th in NFL) this season and have turned it over 14 times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of -1, 17th-ranked in the NFL.
Rams vs. Giants Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Rams (-6)
- Moneyline: Rams (-275), Giants (+220)
- Total: 43.5 points
