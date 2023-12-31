The Los Angeles Rams will face the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model predicts the Rams will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Rams rank eighth in scoring offense (23.8 points per game) and 17th in scoring defense (22.1 points allowed per game) this season. The Giants rank second-worst in points per game (14.3), but they've been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 27th in the NFL with 24.7 points surrendered per contest.

Rams vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Rams (-5.5) Under (44.5) Rams 26, Giants 16

Rams Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Los Angeles is 8-5-2 ATS this season.

The Rams have been favored by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

A total of seven out of 15 Los Angeles games this season have hit the over.

Rams games average 44.8 total points per game this season, 0.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Giants Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.3% chance of a victory for the Giants.

New York has put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this year.

The Giants are 4-4 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

New York and its opponent have combined to go over the point total five out of 15 times this year.

Games involving the Giants this year have averaged 40.3 points per game, a 4.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Rams vs. Giants 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Los Angeles 23.8 22.1 23.9 20.4 23.7 24.1 New York 14.3 24.7 10.2 18.8 17 28.7

