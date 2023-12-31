The Los Angeles Rams (8-7) face the New York Giants (5-10) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The Rams are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this week's NFL action, the Rams play the Giants. For those who intend to make some in-game bets, we have all of the information you need to know about these two teams.

Rams vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the conclusion of the first quarter this season, the Rams have been winning six times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up five times.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Giants have led after the first quarter in three games, have been losing after the first quarter in nine games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games .

2nd Quarter

In 15 games this season, the Rams have won the second quarter eight times, been outscored six times, and been knotted up one time.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 7.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.1 points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have won the second quarter in six games, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (10th-ranked) on defense.

Out of 15 games this year, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the third quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Rams have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've lost the fourth quarter in nine games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 6.4 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is allowing 7.9 points on average in that quarter.

So far this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games, lost that quarter in nine games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

Rams vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Rams have been winning after the first half in seven games (5-2 in those contests), have been behind after the first half in six games (3-3), and have been knotted up after the first half in two games (0-2) in 2023.

So far in 2023, the Giants have been leading after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in 10 games, and have been tied after the first half in one game.

2nd Half

The Rams have won the second half in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in nine games.

Los Angeles' offense is averaging 11 points in the second half this season. On defense, it is allowing 11.3 points on average in the second half.

Through 15 games this season, the Giants have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2 record in those games), been outscored 10 times (3-7), and tied one time (0-1).

