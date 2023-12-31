Best bets are available for when the Los Angeles Rams (8-7) visit the New York Giants (5-10) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

When is Rams vs. Giants?

Game Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Rams favored by six, while the model predicts they'll win by considerably more (10.0 points). Put your money on the Rams.

Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Rams' implied win probability is 73.0%.

The Rams have gone 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

Los Angeles has played as a moneyline favorite of -270 or shorter in only two games this season, and it won both.

The Giants have entered the game as underdogs 14 times this season and won four, or 28.6%, of those games.

New York has a record of 1-5 in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +220 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Los Angeles (-6)



Los Angeles (-6) The Rams have put together a record of 9-5-1 against the spread this season.

Los Angeles is a perfect 2-0 ATS when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

The Giants have put together a 6-8-1 record against the spread this season.

In games this season when an underdog by 6 points or more, New York is 3-4 against the spread.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (43.5)



Under (43.5) Los Angeles and New York combine to average 5.4 less points per game than the over/under of 43.5 set for this matchup.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 3.3 more points per game (46.8) than this matchup's total of 43.5 points.

The Rams have gone over in seven of their 15 games with a set total (46.7%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Giants' 15 games with a set total.

Kyren Williams Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 19.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 11 96.1 9 17.5 3

Tyrod Taylor Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 8 90.6 3 14.9 0

