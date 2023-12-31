Raiders vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 11:20 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts and the Raiders.
Raiders vs. Colts Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Colts
|3.5
|42.5
|-185
|+150
Raiders vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats
Las Vegas Raiders
- The Raiders have played three games this season that have gone over 42.5 combined points scored.
- Las Vegas' outings this season have a 42-point average over/under, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Raiders have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-6-1).
- The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.
- Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Indianapolis Colts
- The average point total in Indianapolis' outings this year is 43.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Colts are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Colts have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this year.
- Indianapolis has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
Colts vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Colts
|23.6
|10
|24.8
|28
|43.3
|10
|15
|Raiders
|19
|25
|19.6
|8
|42
|3
|15
Raiders vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends
Raiders
- Over its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.
- In their past three games, the Raiders have gone over the total once.
- The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.2 per game), as do the Raiders (-9 total points, -0.6 per game).
Colts
- Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.
- In Indianapolis' past three games, it has hit the over twice.
- The Colts have been outscored by 18 points this season (1.2 per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by just nine points (0.6 per game).
Raiders Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42
|40.3
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|21.6
|25.7
|ATS Record
|8-6-1
|5-2-1
|3-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-11-0
|2-6-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-2
|4-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-6
|1-2
|2-4
Colts Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|43.2
|43.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|22.9
|22.9
|23
|ATS Record
|9-6-0
|4-3-0
|5-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-5-0
|6-1-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-0
|2-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-7
|1-4
|1-3
