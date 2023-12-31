The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) host the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts and the Raiders.

Raiders vs. Colts Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colts 3.5 42.5 -185 +150

Raiders vs. Colts Betting Records & Stats

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders have played three games this season that have gone over 42.5 combined points scored.

Las Vegas' outings this season have a 42-point average over/under, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.

The Raiders have covered the spread in a game eight times this season (8-6-1).

The Raiders have entered the game as underdogs nine times this season and won three of those games.

Las Vegas has a record of 1-5 when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Indianapolis Colts

The average point total in Indianapolis' outings this year is 43.3, 0.8 more points than this game's over/under.

The Colts are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Colts have won all five games when favored on the moneyline this year.

Indianapolis has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

Colts vs. Raiders Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Colts 23.6 10 24.8 28 43.3 10 15 Raiders 19 25 19.6 8 42 3 15

Raiders vs. Colts Betting Insights & Trends

Raiders

Over its past three contests, Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

In their past three games, the Raiders have gone over the total once.

The Colts have a negative point differential on the season (-18 total points, -1.2 per game), as do the Raiders (-9 total points, -0.6 per game).

Colts

Indianapolis has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three contests.

In Indianapolis' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

The Colts have been outscored by 18 points this season (1.2 per game), and opponents of the Raiders have outscored them by just nine points (0.6 per game).

Raiders Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42 40.3 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 23.5 21.6 25.7 ATS Record 8-6-1 5-2-1 3-4-0 Over/Under Record 4-11-0 2-6-0 2-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 4-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-6 1-2 2-4

Colts Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.3 43.2 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 22.9 22.9 23 ATS Record 9-6-0 4-3-0 5-3-0 Over/Under Record 10-5-0 6-1-0 4-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 2-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-7 1-4 1-3

