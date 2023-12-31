Raiders vs. Colts: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) are considered 3.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, December 31, 2023 versus the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8). An over/under of 43.5 points has been set for this game.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Colts as they prepare for this matchup against the Raiders. Before the Raiders square off against the Colts, take a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Raiders vs. Colts Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Indianapolis Moneyline
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colts (-3.5)
|43.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colts (-3.5)
|43.5
|-180
|+152
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Other Week 17 Odds
Las Vegas vs. Indianapolis Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Raiders vs. Colts Betting Insights
- Las Vegas has eight wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.
- The Raiders have two wins ATS (2-4) as a 3.5-point underdog or greater this season.
- This year, four of Las Vegas' 15 games have hit the over.
- Indianapolis has a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The teams have hit the over in 10 of Indianapolis' 15 games with a set total.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.