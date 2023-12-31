The Las Vegas Raiders' (7-8) injury report has nine players listed ahead of a Sunday, December 31 game against the Indianapolis Colts (8-7). The matchup kicks at 1:00 PM at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Raiders are coming off of a victory over the Kansas City Chiefs by the score of 20-14.

The Colts took on the Atlanta Falcons in their most recent game, losing 29-10.

Las Vegas Raiders Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Joshua Jacobs RB Quad Doubtful
D.J. Turner WR Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Kolton Miller OT Shoulder Limited Participation In Practice
Andre James C Ankle Questionable
Greg Van Roten OG NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice
Jermaine Eluemunor OL Knee Questionable
Jacob Bobenmoyer LS Knee Full Participation In Practice
Malcolm Koonce DE Ribs Limited Participation In Practice
Michael Mayer TE Toe Out

Indianapolis Colts Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status
Zack Moss RB Forearm Out
Michael Pittman Jr. WR Concussion Questionable
Segun Olubi LB Hip Limited Participation In Practice
Braden Smith OT Knee Questionable
Jack Anderson OG Illness Full Participation In Practice
Cameron McGrone LB Illness Doubtful
DeForest Buckner DT Rest Did Not Participate In Practice
Kenny Moore II CB Back Questionable
D.J. Montgomery WR Groin Questionable
Ameer Speed CB Knee Full Participation In Practice

Raiders vs. Colts Game Info

Raiders Season Insights

  • The Raiders rank fourth-worst in total yards per game (279.5), but they've been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th in the NFL with 332.7 total yards ceded per contest.
  • The Raiders rank 25th in the NFL with 19.0 points per game on offense, and they rank eighth with 19.6 points ceded per contest on defense.
  • With 190.9 passing yards per game on offense, the Raiders rank 23rd in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 11th, surrendering 210.5 passing yards per game.
  • Las Vegas' rushing offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, registering 88.6 rushing yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the NFL. Defensively, it ranks 22nd with 122.2 rushing yards allowed per contest.
  • After forcing 21 turnovers (17th in NFL) and turning the ball over 24 times (24th in NFL) this season, the Raiders sport the 21st-ranked turnover margin of -3.

Raiders vs. Colts Betting Info

  • Spread Favorite: Colts (-4)
  • Moneyline: Colts (-200), Raiders (+165)
  • Total: 42.5 points

