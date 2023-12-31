The Indianapolis Colts (8-7) will play the Las Vegas Raiders (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4 points. An over/under of 42.5 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Colts/Raiders matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Raiders vs. Colts Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Raiders have been winning after the first quarter in seven games, have been behind after the first quarter in four games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in four games .

The Colts have been leading after the first quarter in six games, have been behind after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.1 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Raiders have won the second quarter in four games, lost the second quarter in nine games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

The Colts have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in five games this season, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in four games.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 7.3 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

In 15 games this year, the Colts have won the third quarter five times, been outscored nine times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Indianapolis is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (25th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This season, the Raiders have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in six games, been outscored in that quarter in eight games, and they've tied in that quarter in one game.

In 15 games this year, the Colts have won the fourth quarter six times, lost eight times, and been knotted up one time.

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 6.4 points on average in that quarter.

Raiders vs. Colts Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

So far in 2023, the Raiders have been leading after the first half in four games, have been behind after the first half in nine games, and have been tied after the first half in two games.

In 15 games this season, the Colts have led after the first half eight times (7-1 in those games) and have trailed after the first half seven times (1-6).

2nd Half

Through 15 games this year, the Raiders have won the second half five times (2-3 record in those games), lost nine times (4-5), and been knotted up one time (1-0).

In 15 games this year, the Colts have outscored their opponent in the second half five times (3-2 record in those games), been outscored eight times (3-5), and been knotted up two times (2-0).

Indianapolis' offense is averaging 8.9 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 12 points on average in the second half.

