When Quentin Johnston takes the field for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 17 matchup against the Denver Broncos (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Odds to score a TD this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a TD)

Johnston has 385 yards on 33 receptions and two TDs. He has been targeted 56 times, and averages 25.7 yards receiving per contest.

Johnston has hauled in two touchdown catches this season in 15 games, one apiece on two occasions.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Dolphins 3 2 9 0 Week 2 @Titans 2 1 7 0 Week 3 @Vikings 3 2 10 0 Week 4 Raiders 3 1 18 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 2 1 20 0 Week 8 Bears 6 5 50 0 Week 9 @Jets 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Lions 4 4 34 1 Week 11 @Packers 6 2 21 0 Week 12 Ravens 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Patriots 7 5 52 0 Week 14 Broncos 4 3 91 0 Week 15 @Raiders 3 2 23 1 Week 16 Bills 5 2 29 0

